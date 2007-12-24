Pamela Brown has been named dean of the School of Arts & Sciences at New York City College of Technology, after serving as acting dean since September 2005. Brown began teaching at City Tech in 1998 as an assistant professor of chemistry and was the chemical technology program coordinator for the 2004-05 academic year.
Brian Dupre has moved into a position as Weiss Instructor of Chemistry at Rice University, Houston. Most recently, Dupre was a principal scientist with Texas Biotechnology, which has been renamed Encysive Pharmaceuticals.
Heinz Falk, professor of organic chemistry and head of the Institute of Organic Chemistry at Austria's Johannes Kepler University, Linz, has retired and is now professor emeritus.
Karen W. Morse, president of Western Washington University, Bellingham, announced that she will retire on Sept. 1, 2008. Morse, 67, became the university's 12th president in 1993. She has published extensively in the field of chemistry.
This section is compiled by Susan Ainsworth. Announcements of promotions, new hires, and retirements may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter