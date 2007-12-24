2007 Chemistry Highlights
This year's selections include numerous advances in structural analysis
December 24, 2007 Cover
Volume 85, Issue 52
This year's selections include numerous advances in structural analysis
Credit:
This year's selections include numerous advances in structural analysis
Nobel Laureate F. Sherwood Rowland discusses his almost six-decade-long career as researcher and public policy advocate
Amid strong sales and earnings, the industry focused on energy and the environment in 2007
Images captured during research turned into award-winning art
Crowds at CPhI India underscore the rapid evolution of the drug manufacturing industry
Some science and technology legislation passed in 2007, but funding bills are still wanting
Scientists dig in to sessions on unconventional electronics, nanoparticles, and polymers