8544notw1_Kobilkacxd.gif
December 24, 2007 Cover

Volume 85, Issue 52

This year's selections include numerous advances in structural analysis

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 85 | Issue 52
Biological Chemistry

2007 Chemistry Highlights

A Giant Among Chemists

Nobel Laureate F. Sherwood Rowland discusses his almost six-decade-long career as researcher and public policy advocate

Year In Review

Amid strong sales and earnings, the industry focused on energy and the environment in 2007

  • Materials

    A Material World

    Images captured during research turned into award-winning art

  • Business

    India In A Rush

    Crowds at CPhI India underscore the rapid evolution of the drug manufacturing industry

  • Policy

    Congress Lurches Ahead

    Some science and technology legislation passed in 2007, but funding bills are still wanting

Science Concentrates

image name
Materials

A Materials Feast In Boston

Scientists dig in to sessions on unconventional electronics, nanoparticles, and polymers

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Science Friction with Bob Wolke

 

Job listings

