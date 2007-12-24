ASSOCIATIONS

Phil Bollheimer has been elected to a one-year term as president of the American Oil Chemists' Society, an international society of chemists and engineers involved with fats and oils chemistry. Bollheimer is president of Bollheimer & Associates in Memphis.
Richard W. Johnson has been elected president of the Tin Stabilizers Association through December 2008. During his term, Johnson will remain in his role as regulatory manager for Rohm and Haas's plastics additives business. The Tin Stabilizers Association was established in 1999 to promote the safe use of tin stabilizers in vinyl plastics.
Marja Makarow of Finland will become the chief executive of the European Science Foundation (ESF) and the first woman to fill the top post in the organization's 33-year history. The current chief executive, John Marks, will step down on Dec. 31 and return to his post as ESF's director of science and strategy. Over the past decade, Makarow has had integral roles in research organizations. She is also the vice rector for research and professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at the University of Helsinki. Based in Strasbourg, France, ESF is an association of 75 member organizations from 30 European countries; it coordinates pan-European scientific initiatives.
Jody Roberts has been named program manager for environmental history and policy within the Chemical Heritage Foundation's Center for Contemporary History & Policy. In this role he will be responsible for leading research in the history of environmental policy as well as organizing public forums that address topics at the intersection of the chemical sciences, health, and environment. Previously, he was CHF's 2005-06 Charles C. Price Fellow and the 2006-07 Gordon Cain Fellow.
This section is compiled by Susan Ainsworth.
