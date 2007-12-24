Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

ASSOCIATIONS

December 24, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 52
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Phil Bollheimer has been elected to a one-year term as president of the American Oil Chemists' Society, an international society of chemists and engineers involved with fats and oils chemistry. Bollheimer is president of Bollheimer & Associates in Memphis.

Richard W. Johnson has been elected president of the Tin Stabilizers Association through December 2008. During his term, Johnson will remain in his role as regulatory manager for Rohm and Haas's plastics additives business. The Tin Stabilizers Association was established in 1999 to promote the safe use of tin stabilizers in vinyl plastics.

Marja Makarow of Finland will become the chief executive of the European Science Foundation (ESF) and the first woman to fill the top post in the organization's 33-year history. The current chief executive, John Marks, will step down on Dec. 31 and return to his post as ESF's director of science and strategy. Over the past decade, Makarow has had integral roles in research organizations. She is also the vice rector for research and professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at the University of Helsinki. Based in Strasbourg, France, ESF is an association of 75 member organizations from 30 European countries; it coordinates pan-European scientific initiatives.

Jody Roberts has been named program manager for environmental history and policy within the Chemical Heritage Foundation's Center for Contemporary History & Policy. In this role he will be responsible for leading research in the history of environmental policy as well as organizing public forums that address topics at the intersection of the chemical sciences, health, and environment. Previously, he was CHF's 2005-06 Charles C. Price Fellow and the 2006-07 Gordon Cain Fellow.

 

This section is compiled by Susan Ainsworth. Announcements of promotions, new hires, and retirements may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biochemist Sudip Parikh named head of AAAS
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Holden Thorp named editor in chief of Science
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
European Union appoints new head of research and innovation

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE