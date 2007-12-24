Assessing Nanotech Exposure

The National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health is seeking input on its interim guidance for the medical screening of workers exposed to engineered nanoparticles. The guidance was developed in response to an increasing concern that workers may be at risk for adverse health effects and to determine if medical screening or other occupational health surveillance would be helpful. According to the interim document, "Insufficient scientific and medical evidence now exists to recommend the specific medical screening of workers potentially exposed to engineered nanoparticles." It does say, however, that if medical screening recommendations exist for the chemical or bulk material, they would also apply to nanoparticles. The specific recommendations for the workplace include taking prudent measures to control exposures to nanoparticles, conducting hazard surveillance as the basis for implementing controls, and considering established medical surveillance approaches to help assess whether control measures are effective. Comments on that guidance, which can be found at www.cdc.gov/niosh/review/public/115, will be accepted through Feb. 15, 2008.