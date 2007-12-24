Kenneth W. Bair has been appointed senior vice president for R&D at EntreMed, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The company's board of directors has also elected Bair an executive officer of EntreMed, which is based in Rockville, Md. Prior to joining EntreMed, Bair was senior vice president and head of biopharmaceuticals research at Chiron in Emeryville, Calif.

Vadim Bichko has joined ChemDiv as vice president for virology. He will oversee drug discovery and development programs focused on human viral infectious diseases. Prior to joining ChemDiv, he was director of research at Idenix Pharmaceuticals. Daniel Holsworth has joined ChemDiv as its director of medicinal chemistry. He will develop internal discovery and partnering projects with ChemDiv's pharmaceutical and biotech customers. Most recently, Holsworth was an associate research fellow with Pfizer in Ann Arbor, Mich. ChemDiv is a chemistry-driven global contract research organization with R&D centers in San Diego and Moscow.

Quentin de Borrekens has been named senior vice president of the base chemicals and health-safety-environment division at Brussels-based Total Petrochemicals. He had been senior vice president for Total's polypropylene business. Carl Van Camp has become senior vice president of the company's polyolefins division, which now combines its polyethylene and polypropylene business units. He had been senior vice president of base chemicals at the company. In addition, Francis Raatz has moved to the new role of senior vice president of the research, technology, and engineering division. He had been senior vice president for polyethylene at Total.

Richard Czarnecki has joined Superior Printing Ink as vice president of technology. Previously, Czarnecki was director of polymer technology for Sun Chemical.

Claude Dal Farra has been named vice president for R&D at International Specialty Products (ISP). In his new role, Dal Farra is directly responsible for the global research and development initiatives of the company's personal care, performance chemicals, biocides, and polymer science businesses. His promotion comes just three months after he had been appointed vice president for global personal care new product development. In another ISP management change, Subhash Saxena has joined the company as vice president of business development for pharmaceuticals. He will lead the development of new active pharmaceutical ingredients for the dermatology market. Saxena comes to ISP from Cardinal Health Topical Technologies, where he was senior vice president responsible for the development, regulatory approval, and launch of products. In addition, Gopinathan Menon has joined the company as senior science fellow in personal care R&D. He will oversee group efforts in basic skin research. Previously, Menon had been principal research fellow and head of skin biology research at Avon. Stuart Porter has also joined ISP as senior science fellow; he will lead new product development and provide technical service support for its Advantia coating systems for oral dosage forms. Prior to joining ISP, Porter was working as a consultant to ISP.

Terry A. Francis has joined Matheson Tri-Gas as chief technologist of electronics. Francis will be responsible for all aspects of the company's technology development in the electronics arena, including coordinating efforts on a global basis with Matheson's parent, Taiyo Nippon Sanso. He will also establish collaborative research programs focused on the semiconductor market. Most recently, Francis managed his own technology consulting firm. Matheson Tri-Gas provides industrial and specialty gases and support services, engineering services, and systems management services to analytical laboratories and semiconductor manufacturers worldwide.

Walter Galinat has become head of Merck's liquid-crystals division. Galinat had been head of the company's performance and life science chemicals division (PLS). Klaus Bischoff, who was country manager of the Merck Group in Taiwan, is the new head of PLS.

Russell L. Gordon has been promoted to vice president for corporate planning from director of planning at Medina, Ohio-based RPM International. Janeen B. Kastner has become RPM's vice president for corporate benefits and risk management from director of human resources and administration; Randell McShepard has become vice president for public affairs from director of community affairs; and Thomas C. Sullivan Jr. has been promoted to vice president for corporate development from director of corporate development. RPM International is a holding company that owns specialty coatings and sealants companies.

Netha N. Johnson has been named president and general manager of Oakdale, Minn.-based fluoropolymer supplier Dyneon, a 3M company. Johnson comes to Dyneon from 3M's industrial and transportation business, where he served as director of "Lean Six Sigma," a set of methods that companies can use to streamline manufacturing, transactional, or service processes. He takes over the role of president from Bill Myers, who was named general manager of the 3M energy and advanced materials division.

Glenn E. Nedwin will join Genencor as executive vice president of technical enzymes. He will head the division's activities in grain processing, specialties, and market development. Genencor is the Rochester, N.Y.-based biotechnology division of Danisco, a Copenhagen-based ingredient supplier.

Frank J. Popola has joined Telles-the joint venture between Metabolix and Archer Daniels Midland set up to produce Mirel bioplastics-as operations manager and head of compounding technology. Before stepping into this role, he was technology manager at Century Extrusion and manager of international and indirect sales at Century Inc. The company has also hired Holly Wilson-Jene as director of product marketing to develop and implement marketing strategies, develop support tools for existing markets, and identify new markets for Mirel. Previously, she was marketing director at Nova Chemicals in Moon Township, Pa. Diether Hesse has also left Nova to join Telles as commercial director for Europe. Based in Switzerland, he is responsible for developing and managing the European business for Mirel. And Sally Kline will head all product development, applications, and formulations for new grades at Mirel as technology director. She had been director of technology for engineering materials at PolyOne Corp. in Avon Lake, Ohio.