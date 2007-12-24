Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Better Model Of Methanol Enzyme

December 24, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 52
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Some bacteria rely on the enzyme methane monooxygenase (MMO) to convert methane into methanol. Now, a research team led by Lawrence Que Jr. of the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, and Eckard Münck of Carnegie Mellon University has synthesized a new diiron complex that provides a better model for studying MMO's mechanism of action (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.0708516105). MMO's soluble version reacts with O2 to yield a diiron(IV) intermediate, simply called Q, which is the species known to oxidize CH4. Que and coworkers previously proposed that Q has a diamond-shaped FeIV2O2 core, and they synthesized an FeIIIFeIVO2 complex as a model. In the new work, the researchers were able to oxidize this complex to FeIV2O2 (shown) by electrolysis. Reactivity differences between the diiron model and an iron complex with an FeIV=O center provide clues to understanding MMO activity, the scientists say, in particular pointing to a mechanism in which the FeIV2O2 ring opens to form a terminal FeV=O unit that reacts with CH4.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nitrogenase Structure Solved With Carbon Monoxide Bound
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Exploring Function With De Novo Proteins
Zeolite Isomerizes Sugars With Enzymelike Mechanism

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE