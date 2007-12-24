Braskem Is Moving On Venezuelan Plants

Braskem, Brazil's largest private chemical maker, and Venezuelan state chemical company Pequiven have hammered out agreements for a pair of projects in Venezuela. One involves a 450,000-metric-ton-per-year polypropylene plant that will be fed with propylene made via propane dehydrogenation. The complex is expected to open in 2010 and cost about $900 million. Another project envisions a 1.3 million-metric-ton ethane-based ethylene cracker and companion polyethylene plant. The complex is expected to cost about $2.6 billion and be complete in 2012.
