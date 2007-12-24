Dow Plans To Host Gasification Plant

Dow Chemical is working with Houston-based Hunton Energy on the construction of a $2.8 billion gasification plant. Hunton would own, build, and operate the plant—adjacent to Dow's Freeport, Texas, chemical complex—which would turn petroleum coke, a by-product of oil refining, into methane. Dow says it would purchase methane and steam for use in its Freeport operations. By-product carbon dioxide is expected to be injected into the ground for enhanced oil recovery.
