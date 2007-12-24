Evonik Settles In Western China

Evonik Industries will spend $35 million to build a 30,000-metric-ton-per-year cyanuric chloride plant in Chongqing, in southwest China. The project will double the cyanuric chloride capacity of Evonik Sanzheng, a venture that now operates facilities in Yingkou in northeast China. Evonik acquired a 65% stake in Evonik Sanzheng in 2005. The German firm expects that the new facilities in the Chongqing Industrial Park will employ 280 people. It says it can source raw materials in the park and that the site provides good infrastructure.
