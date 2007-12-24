Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

H-Bonds Control Amyloids

December 24, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 52
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: © 2007 Science
Credit: © 2007 Science

Amyloid protein fibrils are best known as bad actors in Alzheimer's and related diseases. But they can also serve functional roles, as bacterial coatings, for example, suggesting that amyloids might become useful as designed synthetic materials. Although the flexibility or rigidity of the fibrils varies over a range of four orders of magnitude, the factors determining such properties are not well-known. A major factor controlling this flexibility or rigidity turns out to be the fibrils' hydrogen-bonding networks, according to Christopher M. Dobson, Mark E. Welland, and coworkers at the University of Cambridge (Science 2007, 318, 1900). The researchers found that a key determinant of amyloid structure is the strength of H-bonds that form among stacked β-sheets in the common core structure of the highly ordered fibrils (shown, H-bonds are yellow). Variable side-chain interactions also have an important influence, but to a lesser degree. These conclusions could lead not only to a better understanding of the role of amyloid fibrils in disease but also to the greater use of such structures "both in biotechnology and as nanoscale materials," the researchers note.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Disorder fine-tunes protein function
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Amino acid structures inspire inhibitors of tau aggregation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Amyloid Fibril Has Unusual Structure

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE