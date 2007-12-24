Lilly Seals Two New Drug Pacts

Eli Lilly & Co. will lay out $87 million for access to BioMS Medical's lead multiple sclerosis compound, MBP8298. The drug is currently in two Phase II trials in secondary progressive MS and a Phase II study in relapsing-remitting MS. In addition to the upfront payment, BioMS could receive up to $410 million in milestone payments, as well as royalties on sales if the drug reaches the market. In a separate deal, Lilly will tap into protein optimization technology from privately held Ambrx to discover and develop treatments for metabolic diseases and central nervous system disorders.
