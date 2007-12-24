Lilly Taps A Chemist

Starting in April 2008, a synthetic organic chemist will take the helm at Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly & Co. John C. Lechleiter, currently the company's president and chief operating officer, will replace CEO Sidney Taurel, who has led the firm for nearly 10 years.
Lechleiter is the latest addition to big pharma's roster of CEOs during a time when companies are looking for fresh leaders to confront a spate of patent expirations and drug development setbacks. Since 2005, Pfizer, Merck & Co., and Bristol-Myers Squibb all have come under new management. This spring, a new CEO will take charge at GlaxoSmithKline.
Lechleiter's chemistry background, however, distinguishes him from the pack. While the other new CEOs all come from the business world, Lechleiter cut his teeth in the lab. After earning his doctorate in organic chemistry from Harvard University, he joined Lilly in 1979 as a senior organic chemist in process research and development. Over the years, he has taken on increasing responsibility in R&D and product development.
There isn't any one magic formula for addressing the drug industry's challenges, Lechleiter tells C&EN. However, he does walk into the job "with an in-depth understanding of the process that's involved in moving a molecule from a laboratory to the market," he says. "I also feel comfortable engaging with our scientists and supporting them in their efforts based on my background and my knowledge."
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter