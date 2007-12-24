A Material World

In science, images are meant to convey information. Aesthetics are secondary. But sometimes an image is so striking that it transcends its role as data and transforms into art. To recognize those instances when the view through a high-powered microscope is simply stunning, the folks at the Materials Research Society have a "Science as Art" competition.
This year's fall meeting, held November 26–30 in Boston, was host to the fourth installment of the popular contest. Of the more than 200 scientists who entered images, 49 were displayed during the meeting for conferees to vote on. Six winners were selected—three garnering first place and three taking second—took home $500 and $300, respectively. The winning images can be downloaded free of charge from the MRS website.
