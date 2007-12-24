Merck Serono, Idera Partner On Cancer

Merck Serono and Idera Pharmaceuticals will develop Idera's toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonists for the treatment of cancer. Under the agreement, Idera will exclusively license the oncology application of its lead TLR9 agonists, IMO-2055 and IMO-2125-excluding their use with cancer vaccines-to Merck Serono. The companies will also collaborate on identifying new TLR9 agonists using Idera's chemistry-based discovery approach. Merck will have the exclusive right to develop them in nonvaccine applications. Merck will pay Idera an up-front license fee of $40 million and possibly $381 million more in milestone payments.
