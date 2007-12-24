Nanosolar To Supply Plant With Solar Cells

Nanosolar and German partner Beck Energy will supply solar systems for a 1-MW municipal power plant planned for a former landfill owned by a major waste management company in eastern Germany. Based on nanoparticle ink and roll-printing technology, the firm says its systems are the world's first to deploy large-scale printed thin-film solar cells. Nanosolar has manufacturing operations in California and near Berlin.
