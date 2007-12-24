Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Party With Angela Merkel

German chancellor joins the festivities at 75th birthday celebration for Sir John Meurig Thomas

by Sarah Everts
December 24, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 52
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nigel Luckhurst
Credit: Nigel Luckhurst

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has a doctorate in theoretical chemistry, recently joined Nobel Laureate Ahmed Zewail (left) in celebrating the 75th birthday of Sir John Meurig Thomas (right) at a gala dinner at Peterhouse College, part of the University of Cambridge.

Almost 200 delegates from as far away as China, Japan, Australia, and the U.S. came in December to the two-day birthday symposium entitled "Turning Points in Solid-State, Materials, and Surface Science." Thomas, who was knighted in 1991 by Queen Elizabeth II for "services to chemistry and the popularization of science," has authored more than 950 scientific articles.

The chancellor came to the symposium's closing string quartet concert and gala dinner with her husband, Joachim Sauer, a theoretical chemist at Humboldt University, in Berlin. Having grown up in the former East Germany, Merkel was inspired to move from science into politics after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 to help East Germany develop into a democratic society, she told C&EN.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
German premier Angela Merkel marks Merck’s 350 years﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Roald Hoffmann wins inaugural Primo Levi Prize
Cryptands’ discovery

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE