Pfizer Acquires Peptide Specialist

Pfizer has agreed to acquire CovX, a privately held biopharmaceutical firm with technology for linking peptides to antibody scaffolds. CovX has used the technology to generate three early-stage therapeutic compounds, one for diabetes and two for cancer. "This deal demonstrates Pfizer's ongoing commitment to build a competitive biotherapeutics enterprise through the acquisition of talented scientists, promising product candidates, and a cutting-edge technology platform," says Corey Goodman, president of Pfizer's newly launched Biotherapeutic & Bioinnovation Center.
