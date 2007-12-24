The work of Edward I. Stiefel, who died on Sept. 4, 2006, is honored in the November/December 2007 issue of the Journal of Inorganic Biochemistry. Stiefel was an ExxonMobil inorganic chemist and principal architect of Exxon's remediation efforts following the 1989 Valdez oil spill in Alaska. In retirement, he was Princeton University's first Ralph W. Dornte Chair. The special issue contains prefaces by Stephen J. Lippard, professor of chemistry at Massachusetts Institute of Technology; John T. Groves and Thomas Spiro, both professors of chemistry at Princeton; Harry B. Gray, professor of chemistry at California Institute of Technology; and John H. Dawson, the journal's editor and Carolina Distinguished Professor of Chemistry & Biochemistry at the University of South Carolina. It also includes a remembrance by Elizabeth C. Theil, a principal investigator at the Children's Hospital Oakland Research Institute, and an article entitled "Life, the Environment, and Our Ecosystem" by Bob Williams, professor of chemistry at Oxford University. The issue features papers related to Stiefel's research interests, which include the chemistry and biochemistry of molybdenum; metal binding, transport, and storage in biology; the chemistry and biochemistry of iron; the chemistry and biochemistry of copper and manganese; and metal-dithiolene chemistry.