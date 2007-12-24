Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Remembrance

December 24, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 52
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Stiefel
[+]Enlarge

Journal of Inorganic Biochemistry Honors Stiefel

The work of Edward I. Stiefel, who died on Sept. 4, 2006, is honored in the November/December 2007 issue of the Journal of Inorganic Biochemistry. Stiefel was an ExxonMobil inorganic chemist and principal architect of Exxon's remediation efforts following the 1989 Valdez oil spill in Alaska. In retirement, he was Princeton University's first Ralph W. Dornte Chair. The special issue contains prefaces by Stephen J. Lippard, professor of chemistry at Massachusetts Institute of Technology; John T. Groves and Thomas Spiro, both professors of chemistry at Princeton; Harry B. Gray, professor of chemistry at California Institute of Technology; and John H. Dawson, the journal's editor and Carolina Distinguished Professor of Chemistry & Biochemistry at the University of South Carolina. It also includes a remembrance by Elizabeth C. Theil, a principal investigator at the Children's Hospital Oakland Research Institute, and an article entitled "Life, the Environment, and Our Ecosystem" by Bob Williams, professor of chemistry at Oxford University. The issue features papers related to Stiefel's research interests, which include the chemistry and biochemistry of molybdenum; metal binding, transport, and storage in biology; the chemistry and biochemistry of iron; the chemistry and biochemistry of copper and manganese; and metal-dithiolene chemistry.

This section is compiled by Susan Ainsworth. Announcements of promotions, new hires, and retirements may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
William H. Nichols Medal to Karen Goldberg
Peter Schultz wins 2022 A. I. Scott Medal for Excellence in Biological Chemistry Research
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Omar Mukbaniani

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE