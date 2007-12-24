Safety Board Probes Florida Explosion

Four workers were killed and 14 were injured in a fire and explosion at T2 Labs in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 19. At press time, the cause is unknown. The explosion sent debris several stories into the air, according to reported witness accounts. The Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board sent six investigators and one board member to the site the day of the accident to begin an investigation. T2 Labs is a small specialty chemical manufacturer of a manganese-based gasoline octane enhancer and low-toxicity solvents, according to company information.
