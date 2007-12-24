Solvay Will Produce Bio-polyvinyl Chloride

Solvay's South American affiliate, Solvay Indupa, plans to spend $135 million building a plant in Santo André, Brazil, that will make 60,000 tons per year of sugarcane-derived ethylene. When the new unit is in operation in 2010, the ethylene will be combined with chlorine to make PVC. Solvay says the project will be the first industrial installation in the Americas to use renewable resources to make PVC. Rick Hind, a legislative director at the environmental group Greenpeace, says the effort to make PVC with renewable ethylene "is a waste of good biomass material and a threat to the endangered rain forest."
