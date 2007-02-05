Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

2006 CODATA Prize Goes To John Rumble

February 5, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Rumble
[+]Enlarge
Credit: CODATA
Credit: CODATA

John Rumble, technical director for Information International Associates, is the recipient of the 2006 CODATA Prize, awarded every two years by the Committee on Data for Science & Technology of the International Council for Science for outstanding achievement in scientific and technical data.

Rumble, former director of the multidisciplinary Standard Reference Data Program at the National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST), is an innovator in the world of scientific and technical data.

He has been instrumental in extending data evaluation techniques to new disciplines, including engineering, materials science, and biotechnology. He is also a leader in using advanced information technology to develop computerized databases, online data networks, and data exchange standards.

Rumble has led numerous other data centers, including the Joint Institute for Laboratory Astrophysics Atomic Collision Data Center. After developing international teams to provide online materials data in the pre-Internet era, he led the NIST Standard Reference Data Program into the Internet era with the development of over 25 online Web systems.

Rumble received the award last October in Beijing.

More on this Topic

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
IBM builds on its autonomous laboratory
Broad, Intel team on genomics data
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bourne Will Lead NIH Big Data Effort

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE