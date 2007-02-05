2006 CODATA Prize Goes To John Rumble

John Rumble, technical director for Information International Associates, is the recipient of the 2006 CODATA Prize, awarded every two years by the Committee on Data for Science & Technology of the International Council for Science for outstanding achievement in scientific and technical data.
Rumble, former director of the multidisciplinary Standard Reference Data Program at the National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST), is an innovator in the world of scientific and technical data.
He has been instrumental in extending data evaluation techniques to new disciplines, including engineering, materials science, and biotechnology. He is also a leader in using advanced information technology to develop computerized databases, online data networks, and data exchange standards.
Rumble has led numerous other data centers, including the Joint Institute for Laboratory Astrophysics Atomic Collision Data Center. After developing international teams to provide online materials data in the pre-Internet era, he led the NIST Standard Reference Data Program into the Internet era with the development of over 25 online Web systems.
Rumble received the award last October in Beijing.
