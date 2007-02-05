Advertisement

8506cover_eastmancxd.jpg
8506cover_eastmancxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

February 5, 2007 Cover

Volume 85, Issue 6

Chemical firms plan a 7.6% boost in capital spending but forecast an R&D increase of just 5.8%

Credit:

Volume 85 | Issue 6
Business

Competitive Intelligence

Chemical firms plan a 7.6% boost in capital spending but forecast an R&D increase of just 5.8%

An Offer Rejected

Prominent U.S. company gets nowhere with its offer to clean up Bhopal

NASA Gets Ready To Revisit The Moon

Agency sets groundwork for human lunar outpost, but leaves cost and science objectives up in the air

  • Analytical Chemistry

    NMR Of Larger Biomolecules

    Technique reveals motions of key residues in huge proteasome complex

  • Business

    William A. Haseltine

    The genetics pioneer has strong words for the drug industry

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Unique Synchrotron

    Device could be used to study collisions between neutral molecules

Science Concentrates

image name

Honey

Bees rely on enzymes to create the world's first ready-to-eat sweetener

Business & Policy Concentrates

