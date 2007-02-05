Competitive Intelligence
Chemical firms plan a 7.6% boost in capital spending but forecast an R&D increase of just 5.8%
February 5, 2007 Cover
Volume 85, Issue 6
Chemical firms plan a 7.6% boost in capital spending but forecast an R&D increase of just 5.8%
Credit:
Chemical firms plan a 7.6% boost in capital spending but forecast an R&D increase of just 5.8%
Agency sets groundwork for human lunar outpost, but leaves cost and science objectives up in the air
Technique reveals motions of key residues in huge proteasome complex
The genetics pioneer has strong words for the drug industry
Device could be used to study collisions between neutral molecules