AAAS Fellows at ACS

Two American Chemical Society staff members and a member of the board of directors have been elected 2007 Fellows by the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
Rudy M. Baum, editor-in-chief of C&EN; Catherine T. (Katie) Hunt, ACS president and leader of technology partnerships at Rohm and Haas; and Mary M. Kirchhoff, director of the ACS Division of Education, will be honored along with 436 other individuals at the Fellows Forum on Feb. 17 during the AAAS annual meeting in San Francisco.
AAAS defines a Fellow as "a member whose efforts on behalf of the advancement of science or its applications are scientifically or socially distinguished."
