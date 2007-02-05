Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

ACS Award for Creative Research & Applications of Iodine Chemistry

February 5, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Stang
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Peter J. Stang
Credit: Courtesy of Peter J. Stang

Rudy Baum

Sponsored by SQM S.A.

Peter J. Stang, distinguished professor of chemistry at the University of Utah, has made significant contributions to organoiodine chemistry, work that one colleague says is "characterized by creativity, originality, depth, and breadth." Stang, however, is nearly as excited about who is sponsoring the award in iodine chemistry as he is about the award itself.

"SQM S.A., the sponsor of the award, is a Chilean company," Stang says. The award in iodine chemistry is one of only two ACS national awards that are sponsored by non-U.S. companies, Stang notes. "That a non-U.S. company is sponsoring an ACS national award says a lot about the increasingly international nature of the chemistry enterprise."

Stang points to his own recent history to buttress his point. As the editor-in-chief of the Journal of the American Chemical Society, Stang appointed the first non-U.S. associate editor of the journal. He is heavily involved with chemistry in China, and he was recently elected as a foreign member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. He was also recently elected as a foreign member of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences. He was the vice chair of Pacifichem 2005, and he is serving in the same capacity for Pacifichem 2010, where the Chinese Chemical Society will be a cosponsor for the first time.

"Chemistry is truly an international endeavor," Stang says. "It is absolutely essential that ACS continues to engage chemists around the world."

As for Stang's work in iodine chemistry, C. Dale Poulter, the John A. Widtsoe Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at Utah, says, "In the mid-1980s, Stang embarked upon a wide-ranging, pioneering, and highly innovative and creative research program in polyvalent iodine chemistry that has engendered a renaissance in the field."

Stang explains that iodine is most commonly found in organoiodine compounds as the monovalent form with an oxidation state of -1. However, as a consequence of being the largest, least electronegative, and most polarizable of the common halogens, iodine also forms stable, polycoordinate, high-valence compounds, usually as I(III) and I(V) species.

Stang and his coworkers developed a general way to synthesize and explore the chemistry of stable alkynyliodonium species, RC?CI+PhX- (X = OTx, OTf, BF4, and the like). These salts serve as electrophilic acetylene equivalents and proved to be highly useful in chemical synthesis.

"We used these alkynyliodonium salts to make hitherto unknown alkynyl esters, the first ever made," Stang says. "Many of them possessed interesting biological activity."

Stang, 65, received a bachelor's degree in chemistry from DePaul University in 1963 and a Ph.D. degree from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1966. After a postdoctoral fellowship at Princeton University, he joined the Utah faculty in 1969. He is a member of the National Academy of Sciences and the recipient of numerous awards and honors.

The award address will be presented before the Division of Organic Chemistry.

More on this Topic

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
History of Chemistry Award goes to David Lewis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Award For Creative Work In Fluorine Chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Award For Creative Research & Applications Of Iodine Chemistry

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE