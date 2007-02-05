Lonza will build an amines plant in Nanjing, China, that employs its direct amination technology. The plant, geared toward antimicrobial products, will open in the second half of 2008. In parallel, Lonza says, it will introduce the technology at its amines plant in Mapleton, Ill.
Lanxess has completed a 20,000-metric-ton-per-year expansion of its nylon 6 plant in Uerdingen, Germany. The company says nylon is finding increasing use in under-the-hood automotive applications because of weight savings, design freedom, and the ability to integrate many components.
Chemtura has agreed to pay $21 million to settle federal class-action claims against the firm for fixing prices of ethylene propylene diene rubber. The firm reached an agreement to sell the EPDM business to Lion Chemical Capital in November.
Linde has sold its 41% stake in Chilean industrial gases concern Indura for $150 million. The buyer is former joint-venture partner Inversiones & Desarrollos, a family-owned firm based in Santiago.
Degussa is selling its antioxidants business, which has annual sales of about $78 million and 140 employees, to German private-equity firm Arques Industries, for an undisclosed sum. The deal includes the head office in Barcelona and the antioxidants business of the British company Degussa Knottingley.
Akzo Nobel has reaffirmed its intention to list 20-30% of the shares of its pharmaceuticals business, Organon Biosciences, on Euronext Amsterdam early this year. The company considered various bids to buy the unit from other pharmaceutical producers and private-equity firms before deciding to follow its original plan of listing the shares.
Debiopharm has entered an R&D and commercialization agreement with Kirin Brewery to develop a highly potent inhibitor of lysophosphatidic acid (LPA) signaling as a cancer treatment. The compound was discovered by Kirin in a screen for small-molecule inhibitors of LPA receptors.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter