D. Lansing Taylor Receives 2007 SBS Accomplishment Award

D . Lansing Taylor, founder, president, and chief executive officer of the cellular systems biology company Cellumen, has been awarded the Society for Biomolecular Sciences Accomplishment Award for his seminal work on commercialization of high-content screening (HCS).
His contributions helped HCS evolve from a platform focused on instrumentation to an integral part of drug discovery. Today, HCS encompasses all aspects of the science, from assay development to instrumentation and software.
The SBS award consists of $1,000, recognition in the Journal of Biomolecular Screening, and a plaque. The prize will be presented in April at SBS's 13th Annual Conference & Exhibition in Montreal.
Before founding Cellumen, Taylor was founder, chairman, president, and CEO of Cellomics. He also cofounded Biological Detection Systems. Taylor is an adjunct professor of biological sciences at Carnegie Mellon University.
