DSM Sets Up A Campus In Shanghai

DSM will consolidate offices and R&D facilities that are now split among three different addresses in the Shanghai area to a single Shanghai location. The new campus will be ready by the middle of 2008 to accommodate DSM's 400 Shanghai employees. The firm's China R&D center is in Gonglu, in northeastern Shanghai, and the offices are in two buildings in the metropolis. The new site will be located in Zhangjiang, China's most prominent high-technology park (C&EN, Aug. 21, 2006, page 15). DSM, a major producer of vitamins and other fine chemicals, expects to double its sales in China to at least $1 billion by 2010.
