Dow Chemical is expanding the capacity of its Freeport, Texas, methylene diphenyl diisocyanate plant by 50% over the next three years. The company says the first stage of the project will come onstream early next year and will represent about half of the total capacity increase of 250 million lb per year. Dow says the global MDI market is 8 billion lb annually and is growing at an annual rate of up to 7%. The company is also expanding its MDI plant in Estarreja, Portugal.
