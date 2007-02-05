DuPont Slates India R&D Center

DuPont plans to build a $23 million research center in Hyderabad, India, to accommodate more than 300 scientists and other employees. The firm has signed a memorandum of understanding with ICICI Knowledge Park for a long-term lease that will allow the firm to construct an R&D facility on 15 acres of park land. Groundbreaking is slated for March, and DuPont expects the facility to be fully operational in 2008. Scientists at the center will initially focus on molecular biology, bioinformatics, and polymer synthesis.
