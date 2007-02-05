Advertisement

Policy

FDA moves to improve drug safety

February 5, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 6
Von Eschenbach
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Glogau Photography
On Jan. 30, FDA announced a series of changes to improve the safety of marketed drugs. It will now do a formal reassessment of each new drug 18 months after it is introduced, and it will create a new advisory panel to improve communications about drug safety concerns. The agency will also share information with the Veterans Health Administration on how well patients do on new drugs and medical devices. "Our ongoing assessment of the drug and medical product safety system has affirmed that it is essential that our processes and scientific methods keep pace with the rapid evolution of science, technology, and the health care system," says FDA Commissioner Andrew C. von Eschenbach. Sens. Chris Dodd (D-Conn.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) say the changes do not go far enough and have introduced a bill to set up an independent center at FDA for postmarket surveillance of new drugs.

