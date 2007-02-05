Fine Chemicals Firms Advance In Canada

Two small Canadian companies have furthered their pharmaceutical chemical businesses. Alphora Research has expanded its analytical capacity in Mississauga, Ontario, to include a 300-MHz NMR spectrometer and an LC mass spectrometer. Alphora was founded in 2003 and employs 40 people, including 10 Ph.D. chemists. Meanwhile, Dalton Pharma Services says it has received a "compliant" rating from Health Canada following an inspection of its Toronto facility.
