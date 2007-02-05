Mitsubishi Rayon Boosts Thai Acrylics

Thai MMA will spend about $225 million to double its capacity for methyl methacrylate in Thailand and to build a plant making acrylic sheet. The company is owned 45% by Mitsubishi Rayon, 45% by Siam Cement Group, and 10% by other investors. The venture's annual capacity for the monomer will reach 180,000 metric tons when the new line begins production in 2010. Mitsubishi notes that it just started operating a new methyl methacrylate plant in Huizhou, in southern China.
