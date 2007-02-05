New Journal Editor

The American Chemical Society has appointed Paul S. Weiss editor of ACS Nano, a monthly journal about nanoscale science and technology that will begin publication in third-quarter 2007.
Weiss, 47, is Distinguished Professor of Chemistry & Physics at Pennsylvania State University. His research centers on atomic-scale surface chemistry and physics, molecular devices, nanolithography, biophysics, and neuroscience.
Weiss's "interdisciplinary scientific interests and professional activities are among the essential characteristics that will enable the society to reach out across disciplinary boundaries with ACS Nano," according to Brian D. Crawford, senior vice president of ACS's journals publishing group. "The new peer-reviewed journal will be positioned at the interface of chemistry, physics, biology, and engineering."
ACS Nano will include full-length research articles, perspectives, and editorial commentary, Weiss says. Its scope will complement the society's Nano Letters journal, which concentrates on rapid publication of concise accounts of nano research. The new journal will be featured within a community-oriented website that will highlight the society's broad activities in the area and foster collaboration across the international nano community. "There's a real opportunity to reach out to people across a wide range of experience, from chemists to physicists to engineers, materials scientists, and biologists, and from the student to the professional level," Weiss says.
