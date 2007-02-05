Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

New Journal Editor

Penn State's Paul S. Weiss will lead ACS Nano

by Sophie L. Rovner
February 5, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Weiss
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Sophie Rovner/C&EN
Credit: Sophie Rovner/C&EN

The American Chemical Society has appointed Paul S. Weiss editor of ACS Nano, a monthly journal about nanoscale science and technology that will begin publication in third-quarter 2007.

Weiss, 47, is Distinguished Professor of Chemistry & Physics at Pennsylvania State University. His research centers on atomic-scale surface chemistry and physics, molecular devices, nanolithography, biophysics, and neuroscience.

Weiss's "interdisciplinary scientific interests and professional activities are among the essential characteristics that will enable the society to reach out across disciplinary boundaries with ACS Nano," according to Brian D. Crawford, senior vice president of ACS's journals publishing group. "The new peer-reviewed journal will be positioned at the interface of chemistry, physics, biology, and engineering."

ACS Nano will include full-length research articles, perspectives, and editorial commentary, Weiss says. Its scope will complement the society's Nano Letters journal, which concentrates on rapid publication of concise accounts of nano research. The new journal will be featured within a community-oriented website that will highlight the society's broad activities in the area and foster collaboration across the international nano community. "There's a real opportunity to reach out to people across a wide range of experience, from chemists to physicists to engineers, materials scientists, and biologists, and from the student to the professional level," Weiss says.

View the press release.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE