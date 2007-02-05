New Name And Focus For Lexicon Genetics

Lexicon Genetics is changing its name to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to reflect a shift of focus to drug discovery and development. Lexicon has declared its intention to advance 10 drug candidates, identified through its gene knockout technology, into human clinical trials by 2010. Currently, Lexicon has two compounds in clinical trials-one to treat cognitive disorders including Alzheimer's and one to treat irritable bowel syndrome-and expects to file Investigational New Drug Applications for two additional ones this year. The firm says it will reallocate financial and human resources from genetics research to drug development programs without a change in operating expenses.
