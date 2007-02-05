Pioneer To Upgrade Chlor-Alkali Facility

Pioneer Companies plans to increase chlor-alkali production by 49,000 electrochemical units to 246,000 ECU at its site in St. Gabriel, La., by the end of 2008. The $142 million project will eliminate all existing mercury cells and replace them with membrane-cell technology. Pioneer says the conversion to membrane technology will reduce energy costs and allow it to supply additional chlorine to nearby customers through three pipelines it owns and operates.
