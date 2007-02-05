Attention: academic, industry, government researchers
C&EN would like to hear about the processes that researchers in academia, industry, or government use to write a paper for submission to a peer-reviewed journal. C&EN is interested in, among other things, the dynamics involved. For example, is one person responsible for writing the bulk of a paper? Is there an outline? Does writing involve a blog or wiki? Please contact Rachel Petkewich at r_petkewich@acs.org or (202) 872-7861 by March 15 if you are interested in being interviewed. Replies will be considered for an upcoming article in the magazine.
C &EN recently noted the passing of a good friend, Nelson Leonard, and included reference to his splendid singing voice (C&EN, Nov. 20, 2006, page 96). At the Organic Symposium of 1957, when I was a newly minted assistant professor, I was seated in a room adjoining the main lecture hall from which the speakers' voices were piped to us. During one discussion period, a particularly pithy comment was delivered in a rich baritone from somewhere in the audience. I asked Harold Shechter, who was sitting beside me, if he could identify the unseen speaker. "Don't you recognize that voice?" Schecter asked. "That's Nelson Leonard." A half-century later, during which I often worked closely with Nelson, I can still hear the voice.
These days the phrase "a scholar and a gentleman" is often received with an indulgent smile, but when applied to Leonard, there was nothing funny about it.
Martin StilesParis, Ky.
