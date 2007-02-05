Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Senate Takes up Climate Change

First Of Many: Senate hearing kicks off energy debate in new Congress

by Jeff Johnson
February 5, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Boxer
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Barbara Boxer
Credit: Courtesy of Barbara Boxer

A MARATHON Senate hearing on global warming held on Jan. 30 brought together some 25 senators to offer their views or explain legislation they intend to support in the new Congress. Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.), chairman of the Senate Environment & Public Works Committee, organized the hearing with the goal, she said, of "taking the pulse of the Senate." She added that, for her, the debate over the science was over and that it was now time to find ways to reduce greenhouse gases.

Inhofe
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of James Inhofe
Credit: Courtesy of James Inhofe

During the four-hour-plus hearing, only three senators spoke against legislative action. The bills discussed were as diverse as the anthropogenic sources of CO2 that contribute to global warming and included ones to increase funding for energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies, raise vehicle fuel efficiency, or set declining caps on CO2 emissions and encourage emissions trading.

Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Joseph I. Lieberman (I-Conn.) presented their bill to reduce CO2 emissions to 2000 levels by 2010 and establish a trading program; Sen. Bernard Sanders (I-Vt.) presented his approach to establish a greenhouse gas trading system and an emissions cap at 1990 levels to be reached by 2020. Both bills have multiple sponsors. McCain stressed that he was willing to negotiate new language.

Several senators said they had opposed climate-change legislation in the past but now support it, often for regional reasons. For instance, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) cited the Arctic's declining ice cap and global warming's impact on birds, mammals, and fisheries when she discussed her bill to encourage new energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies. Sen. Blanche L. Lincoln (D-Ark.) explained how temperature rise was hurting Arkansas' tourist economy by reducing the length of the state's duck-hunting season as well as limiting outdoor activities for Arkansas families.

The primary senator opposing the legislation was former committee chairman Sen. James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.), who had urged Boxer not to hold the hearing. He promised to continue to point out "the lack of scientific consensus" on climate change and the "real economic impact" of enacting emissions reduction legislation.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Changes Afoot On Capitol Hill
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Doubtful Future For Energy Bill
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
President, Some Members Of Congress Hope BP Spill Will Invigorate Energy Legislation Push

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE