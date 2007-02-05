Attention: academic, industry, government researchers
C&EN would like to hear about the processes that researchers in academia, industry, or government use to write a paper for submission to a peer-reviewed journal. C&EN is interested in, among other things, the dynamics involved. For example, is one person responsible for writing the bulk of a paper? Is there an outline? Does writing involve a blog or wiki? Please contact Rachel Petkewich at r_petkewich@acs.org or (202) 872-7861 by March 15 if you are interested in being interviewed. Replies will be considered for an upcoming article in the magazine.
Is it a coincidence? In C&EN's interview with the new director of the National Science Foundation's Chemistry Division, Luis Echegoyen bemoans "the downward budgetary trend" in NSF's support for chemistry (C&EN, Nov. 27, 2006, page 21). A few pages later, a report on an NSF-funded analysis of research publications reveals that only 7.5% of U.S. science and engineering papers deal with chemistry compared with 20% from East Asia (mainly China) and 27% from India. The relative contribution of U.S. chemists to the scientific literature is also declining.
Connect the dots, anyone? Developing countries seem to understand something that the U.S. does not; namely, the best way to prepare for the future is by supporting chemical research. Good luck, Dr. Echegoyen!
Alan Shusterman
Portland, Ore.
