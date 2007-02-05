Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Tighter ozone standard sought

February 5, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

EPA staff members are recommending that the agency lower the current national ambient air quality standard for ozone, the main component of smog. That standard is now 0.08 parts per million, averaged over eight hours. A final staff recommendation unveiled on Jan. 30 reports that current scientific data show significant adverse health effects can occur from exposure to ozone "even in areas with ozone levels below the current standard," EPA says. The recommendation says the agency should ratchet down the standard somewhere below 0.080 ppm, to as low as 0.060 ppm. It also advises that, because of improvements in ozone measurements, the agency now specify the standard to three decimal places. Last October, EPA's Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee recommended that the agency set the new standard between 0.060 and 0.070 ppm (C&EN, Oct. 30, 2006, page 34). The agency is under court order to propose by June 20 whether it will keep or change the current ozone air quality standard and to make a final decision by March 12, 2008.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Science Advisers Back Lower Ozone Limit
EPA Science Advisers Urge Tighter Limit On Ozone
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA Urged To Retain Current Lead Limits

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE