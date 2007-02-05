It's All Chemistry

Attention: academic, industry, government researchers
C&EN would like to hear about the processes that researchers in academia, industry, or government use to write a paper for submission to a peer-reviewed journal. C&EN is interested in, among other things, the dynamics involved. For example, is one person responsible for writing the bulk of a paper? Is there an outline? Does writing involve a blog or wiki? Please contact Rachel Petkewich at r_petkewich@acs.org or (202) 872-7861 by March 15 if you are interested in being interviewed. Replies will be considered for an upcoming article in the magazine.
Following the award of the 2006 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Roger Kornberg (C&EN, Oct. 9, 2006, page 7), he and his father, Arthur Kornberg, who received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1959, were interviewed on PBS's "The News Hour."
I thought that what Kornberg senior said about the work was a wonderful endorsement of the importance of chemistry: "I've been in awe of Roger's work for a long time, because he's reduced the very complicated, biologic event to chemistry, to molecules, and even atoms. And ultimately, our goal in all of life science is to understand things in chemical terms. So this is a language that is universal. There are no dialects. Chemistry is what matters. And I say this coming from a training in medicine on through the use of enzymes in metabolism."
Lawrence Barton
St. Louis
