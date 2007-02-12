Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

BASF To Start Making Organic Semiconductors

February 12, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

BASF's future business unit plans to start industrial-scale production of polythiophene-based organic semiconductors early this year. The company is licensing polythiophene synthesis technology from Lincoln, Neb.-based Rieke Metals. Polythiophene-based organic semiconductors are used in such emerging devices as radio-frequency identification tags, photovoltaic cells, and organic light-emitting diodes. The consultancy IDTechEx says initial applications will be rolling out over the next two years, and it expects the market for these applications to be worth more than $40 billion by 2015. BASF will make the polythiophenes at facilities in the U.S. or Europe. BASF says it will be able to quickly ramp up to the hundreds of kilograms the market will soon need. Rieke was founded in 1991 by Reuben D. Rieke, a former University of Nebraska, Lincoln, chemistry professor, whose group was among the first to synthesize regio-regular 3-alkylpolythiophenes. At the time, other important work in the field was being conducted by Plextronics founder Richard D. McCullough at Carnegie Mellon University.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Electronic device uses spur funding for nanomaterials﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
BASF Opens Research Center For Batteries
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Plextronics Shorts Out

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE