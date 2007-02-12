Advertisement

8507cover1_opencxd.jpg
8507cover1_opencxd.jpg
February 12, 2007 Cover

Volume 85, Issue 7

Custom chemical manufacturers face roadblocks to prosperity in a shifting landscape of suppliers and pharmaceutical customers

Credit:

Volume 85 | Issue 7
Business

For Better Or Worse

Custom chemical manufacturers face roadblocks to prosperity in a shifting landscape of suppliers and pharmaceutical customers

Enzymology Embraces Biology

Some mechanistic enzymologists go over to the protein function side

New Life For Old Plants

Biodiesel has joined the mix of products that the chemical industry makes

  • Policy

    Research Ethics

    Experts ponder how best to prevent and respond to scientific misconduct as three Japanese cases conclude

  • Business

    Chemical Mergers Intensified In 2006

    Acquisitions of basic chemical businesses fell as those of specialty chemical businesses rose

  • Environment

    Dustup Over Pavement Coatings

    Texas city tracks stream pollution to sealant, then bans coal-tar-based coating

Science Concentrates

image name
Analytical Chemistry

DNA With A Grasp For Uranium

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

