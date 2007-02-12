Bluestar Silicones Gets Under Way

China National BlueStar has completed the acquisition of Rhodia's silicones business, creating a new entity called Bluestar Silicones. With $700 million in global annual sales, Bluestar says it will benefit from the combination of China National's upstream silicon metal operations with Rhodia's downstream market and applications expertise. Global headquarters are in Lyon, France, where Olivier de Clermont-Tonnerre, former president of Rhodia Silicones, will head the new firm. In another big silicones acquisition, Apollo Management recently completed the purchase of GE's Advanced Materials business.
