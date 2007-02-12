Cambridge Major Starts To Diversify

Cambridge Major Laboratories has sold a majority interest in itself to the private equity fund Arlington Capital. CML, a pharmaceutical chemistry provider founded in 2000 by chemist Michael Major, says the deal will provide the financial resources needed to build a full-service drug development organization. According to Major, CML plans to acquire formulation and regulatory consulting businesses that complement its existing active pharmaceutical ingredient production capability. The firm is also targeting deals in clinical packaging and physical form determination. Major says CML's sales are in excess of $20 million annually.
