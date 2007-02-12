Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Celebrating Safely

February 12, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

I enjoyed reading the articles "Celebrate Chemistry" and "Chemistry Creates Comforts of Home," which highlight chemistry reaction shows and hands-on workshops for area youth (C&EN, Dec. 11, 2006, pages 3, 40). As the main adviser of our very active Student Affiliates of the American Chemical Society (SAACS) Chemistry Club, I can attest that such activities are welcome by the public and cast our discipline in a positive light.

A key to success is ensuring the safety of everyone involved in the activities. I was glad to see that most of the people in the articles wore goggles or at least glasses with side shields. But I noticed a few participants had either prescription glasses or no eye protection at all. In the excitement of such activities it's easy to forget eye protection.

One helpful hint I would like to offer is to make a game out of it. At the beginning of each Reaction Show, we tell the audience that everyone performing or near a demonstration must wear their goggles and it's the audience's responsibility to shout at us if we forget. We then intentionally wear our goggles in funny places, such as on our foreheads, to get the audience shouting. The kids love it, and we ensure the safety of all.

Jay H. Brown
Marshall, Minn.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Holiday Gift Ideas
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
National Chemistry Week Kicks Off A Colorful Celebration
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry Colors Our World: Making Chemistry Magic Again

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE