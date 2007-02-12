Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Chemical Security Plan Needs Clarity

February 12, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The Department of Homeland Security's proposed plan to improve security at high-risk chemical facilities and reduce the likelihood of terrorist attacks "is clearly a step in the right direction," but it lacks clarity in several key areas, the American Chemistry Council said in comments filed with the agency last week. ACC expressed concern that DHS has not explained how it intends to identify the high-risk facilities that will need to take additional actions, such as conducting vulnerability assessments and preparing site security plans. "Business certainty is crucial," ACC said. "We want to ensure that all high-risk facilities clearly know their status and obligations early on so that they can take the necessary steps to demonstrate compliance." The Synthetic Organic Chemical Manufacturers Association also voiced reservations about the way risk screening and vulnerability assessments will be carried out. Activist groups have sharply criticized the DHS plan for not requiring plants to use inherently safer technologies when feasible, failing to explicitly protect more stringent state chemical security programs from federal preemption, and not covering enough facilities. DHS plans to issue a final rule in April.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Court rebuffs bid to identify former high-risk chemical sites in U.S.
Activists Seek Chemical Site Regulation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical Security Effort Makes Strides

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE