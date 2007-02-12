Chemical Security Plan Needs Clarity

The Department of Homeland Security's proposed plan to improve security at high-risk chemical facilities and reduce the likelihood of terrorist attacks "is clearly a step in the right direction," but it lacks clarity in several key areas, the American Chemistry Council said in comments filed with the agency last week. ACC expressed concern that DHS has not explained how it intends to identify the high-risk facilities that will need to take additional actions, such as conducting vulnerability assessments and preparing site security plans. "Business certainty is crucial," ACC said. "We want to ensure that all high-risk facilities clearly know their status and obligations early on so that they can take the necessary steps to demonstrate compliance." The Synthetic Organic Chemical Manufacturers Association also voiced reservations about the way risk screening and vulnerability assessments will be carried out. Activist groups have sharply criticized the DHS plan for not requiring plants to use inherently safer technologies when feasible, failing to explicitly protect more stringent state chemical security programs from federal preemption, and not covering enough facilities. DHS plans to issue a final rule in April.