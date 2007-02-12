Delaware's Most Talented

Thanks to William Schulz for the delightful article regarding Miss Delaware, Jamie Ginn, who is a chemical engineer with DuPont (C&EN, Dec. 4, 2006, page 84). Yes, Delaware is full of chemical talent. The lunch and interview in the article were held at the Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant in Wilmington. I'd like to point out that one of the founders of this popular spot is Mark Edelson, a chemical engineer formerly at AstraZeneca and now head brewmaster. Trust me—he does good work!
Allen A. Denio
Newark, Del.
