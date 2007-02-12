Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Eliminating PFOA

DuPont technologies will remove most of the pollutant from fluorinated products.

by Alexander H. Tullo
February 12, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

DuPont is launching technologies for making fluorinated products that it says remove 97% of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), a persistent and bioaccumulating pollutant that is suspected of causing health problems, including cancer.

In January 2006, EPA launched a voluntary program encouraging chemical companies to reduce, by 2010, PFOA from plant emissions and finished products by 95% from 2000 levels. The program then calls for the elimination of the compounds from emissions and products by 2015.

DuPont says PFOA is an unintended by-product of the manufacture of fluorotelomers, a class of fluorinated alcohols. PFOA is also used as a processing aid in the production of fluoropolymers.

DuPont, which signed on to the EPA program, last week launched the LX family of fluorotelomer products for surface protection in coatings, paper packaging, leather, and other markets. The company has spent $20 million on a plant at its First Chemical subsidiary in Mississippi that extracts the PFOA content of the fluorotelomers. The PFOA is then, the company says, "thermochemically destroyed."

For fluoropolymer processing, the company came out with what it calls Echelon technology, which reduces the PFOA content of aqueous fluoropolymer dispersions, also by 97%.

DuPont CEO Charles O. Holliday Jr. promises that the new technologies are only a step toward PFOA elimination. "We are developing potential alternative technologies, and today we are committing to eliminate the need to make, buy, or use PFOA by 2015," he says.

DuPont says it cut manufacturing plant emissions of PFOA by 94% from 2000 levels at the end of last year; it aims to reach a 97% reduction by the end of this year.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

DuPont to end use of PFAS chemicals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
3M admits to unlawful release of PFAS in Alabama
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA cites Chemours for releases of GenX-related chemicals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE