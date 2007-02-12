Employment Falls In January

U .S. chemical employment declined in January from December, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Labor Department. The total number of employees in the first month of the new year was off by 800, to 869,300. Employment in January, however, was higher by 1,200 than the same month in 2006. The ranks of production workers plunged, dropping by 2,200 from December and by 9,500 from the first month of 2006, to 500,100. This is the lowest monthly total for chemical production workers in the Labor Department's database, which goes back to 1990.
