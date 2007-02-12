GSK Signs For Two Late-Stage Compounds

GlaxoSmithKline has agreed to codevelop XenoPort's XP13512, a prodrug of the pain treatment gabapentin that improves gabapentin's bioavailability. XP13512 is in Phase III trials for restless legs syndrome. XenoPort will get an up-front payment of $78 million and could reap milestone and other payments of up to $580 million. Separately, GSK will commercialize Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals' gepirone ER, a 5HT1a agonist expected to be submitted to FDA this quarter as a treatment for major depressive disorder. Financial terms weren't disclosed.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter